Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Kohl’s worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $61,738,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,645,000 after purchasing an additional 362,524 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 134.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,585,000 after purchasing an additional 356,811 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $11,360,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 405.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 209,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. UBS Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

Kohl’s Price Performance

NYSE:KSS opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.