Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 39,730 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 39,730 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $26.35 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSEAMERICAN:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $13,304,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,263,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

