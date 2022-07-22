Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,924 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,924 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Fox Factory worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Fox Factory from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.72. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

