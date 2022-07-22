Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,645 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Maximus worth $7,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,604,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,810,000 after purchasing an additional 383,810 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,339,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $266,074,000 after buying an additional 193,816 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,679,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $213,501,000 after buying an additional 81,037 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,439,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,707,000 after buying an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,153,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy purchased 17,341 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,211.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Maximus Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.69. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $89.78.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Maximus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

