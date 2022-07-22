Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of NorthWestern worth $7,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 166.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Sidoti downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NorthWestern Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $54.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.84. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $65.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.