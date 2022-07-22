Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Centene by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Centene by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,395,309.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total value of $647,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,309.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,980 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene Trading Up 0.4 %

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Centene from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on Centene in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

NYSE:CNC opened at $90.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Stories

