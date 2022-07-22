Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,732 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Owens Corning worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.6% in the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 33.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $84.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

