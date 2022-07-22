Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Jabil worth $8,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $56.60 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total transaction of $202,776.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,050.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

