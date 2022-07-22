Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,587 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Manhattan Associates worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,415,000 after purchasing an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,749,000 after purchasing an additional 106,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,985,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 528,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,155,000 after purchasing an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $120.72 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.02 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading

