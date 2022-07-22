Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $802,178,000 after purchasing an additional 91,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $256.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.90.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

