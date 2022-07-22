Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $91.04 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $91,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.52 and its 200-day moving average is $212.80. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $451.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

