Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,854 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of First Financial Bankshares worth $8,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 803.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FFIN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $134.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.97 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 43.04%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,160,400.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,100,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $773,925 in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

