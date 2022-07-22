Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of RLI worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RLI by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,633,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,411,000 after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,054,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in RLI by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 477,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,032,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in RLI by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 354,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,791,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RLI by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,624,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RLI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.40 and a 200-day moving average of $110.51. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $96.22 and a one year high of $121.93.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $213.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.71%.

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,220 shares in the company, valued at $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Stories

