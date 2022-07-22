Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 87.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 196.4% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 259.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $196,373,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $224.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.35 and its 200-day moving average is $236.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

