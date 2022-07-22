Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ESCO Technologies worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $96.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

