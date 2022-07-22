Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.53 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Spire worth $7,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Spire by 229.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,865,000 after buying an additional 1,045,621 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,524,000 after buying an additional 498,156 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spire by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,824,000 after buying an additional 336,825 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,497,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $69.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.30. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

In other news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Spire news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $41,025.27. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,855. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

