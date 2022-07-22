Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.45 Million Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Paylocity worth $7,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,773 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Paylocity from $232.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $199.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 128.59 and a beta of 1.24. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $152.01 and a 12-month high of $314.49.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total value of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,719 shares of company stock worth $24,939,262. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

