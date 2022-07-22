Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,472,000 after purchasing an additional 68,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,133,000 after purchasing an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,126,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,006,000 after purchasing an additional 321,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on APD. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE APD opened at $234.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

