Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Toro worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $84.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $115.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $317,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $961,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock worth $1,856,537. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Toro

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

