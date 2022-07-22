Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LECO. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $134.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.20.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $925.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 48.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

