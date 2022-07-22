Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $8,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,626,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 96,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

