Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $168.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,379,033.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total value of $1,144,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 483,029 shares of company stock valued at $69,875,865. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

