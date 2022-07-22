Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 486,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after purchasing an additional 291,490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,538,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 934,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 152,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,934,000 after purchasing an additional 139,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,521,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $193,920.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $264,498.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,623.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $158.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

ARW opened at $120.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.33 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.