Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Ellington Financial worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 59.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EFC shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $15.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 39.86 and a current ratio of 39.86. The stock has a market cap of $946.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 63.71% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.41%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

