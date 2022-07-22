Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 343 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,821,000 after acquiring an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,275,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.70.

Insider Activity

Synopsys Stock Performance

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,465,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,463 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,142,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $7,465,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock valued at $39,219,908 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $338.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.22. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

