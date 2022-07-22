Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 3,048 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,976 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $104.18 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.63. The company has a market capitalization of $189.67 billion, a PE ratio of 71.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

