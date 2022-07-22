Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,184 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Univar Solutions worth $8,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $105,697.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,341.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $136,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,898. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,414 shares of company stock worth $299,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $25.70 on Friday. Univar Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

