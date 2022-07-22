Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSA opened at $319.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $350.14. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $292.32 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.31.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.82.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

