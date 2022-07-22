Mizuho Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $88.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVN. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $56.20 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

