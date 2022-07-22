Mizuho Cuts Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $40.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut Coterra Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $28.06 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

