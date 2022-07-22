MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Short Interest Down 19.1% in June

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

MiX Telematics Stock Up 0.1 %

MiX Telematics stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The stock has a market cap of $187.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 6.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiX Telematics Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on MiX Telematics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 351,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,297,498.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 560,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.