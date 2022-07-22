Lloyd Bardswich Buys 65,000 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Lloyd Bardswich acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,277 shares in the company, valued at $44,110.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.15.
United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
