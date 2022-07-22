Lloyd Bardswich Buys 65,000 Shares of United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Lloyd Bardswich acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,277 shares in the company, valued at $44,110.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

United States Antimony Price Performance

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.85. United States Antimony Co. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.15.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAMY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Antimony by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

About United States Antimony

(Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.