Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after purchasing an additional 95,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,326,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,733,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,293,000 after purchasing an additional 201,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

