KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in KLA by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after purchasing an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in KLA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $360.54 on Friday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.13. The company has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.39%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.95.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

