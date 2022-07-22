Itaú Corpbanca (ITCB) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Itaú Corpbanca to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $342.49 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Itaú Corpbanca to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

Shares of Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $3.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itaú Corpbanca

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCB. Scotiabank upgraded Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca

(Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.