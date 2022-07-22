iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.82 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

