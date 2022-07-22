iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,062 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 456.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI opened at $87.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.12. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $107.46.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

