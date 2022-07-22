Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 808 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth $223,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 28.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

Insider Activity

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.61.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.