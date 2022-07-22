Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $41,120.00 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Trencher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00.

Teladoc Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $43.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 321.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink cut Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Featured Stories

