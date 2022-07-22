Insider Selling: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) EVP Sells $14,300.00 in Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) EVP Brandon John Moore sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $14,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,585,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brandon John Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.62. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 274.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

