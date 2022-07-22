Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Insider Sells $13,910.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $13,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,128.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kirk Somers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cardlytics alerts:

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $25,050.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Kirk Somers sold 6,732 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $231,648.12.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of CDLX opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71. Cardlytics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $134.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $67.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Craig Hallum downgraded Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $60.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.