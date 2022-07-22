Insider Buying: United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Director Buys $26,000.00 in Stock

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) Director Lloyd Bardswich acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,277 shares in the company, valued at $44,110.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

United States Antimony Price Performance

Shares of UAMY opened at $0.43 on Friday. United States Antimony Co. has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 27.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.58 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of United States Antimony from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAMY. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Antimony by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in United States Antimony by 1,211.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United States Antimony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.