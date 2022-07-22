InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $65.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 432.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after buying an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,681 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 181.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 986,710 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $122,734,000 after acquiring an additional 635,538 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of InMode stock opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.29.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

