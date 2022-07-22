Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $549,225.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $549,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2,649.33 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.29. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $100.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $86.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inari Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 27.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 802.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,947,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after acquiring an additional 97,032 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $152,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

