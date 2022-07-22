Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $350.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $350.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HD. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.45.

Shares of HD opened at $305.00 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $288.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.26. The stock has a market cap of $313.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.5% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

