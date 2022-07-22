Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Bank of America

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $133.92.

Shares of HES opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hess has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Hess’s payout ratio is 64.66%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 11.1% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

