Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $143.00 at Mizuho

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.92.

Shares of HES stock opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average is $103.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.66. Hess has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $131.43.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Hess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Hess by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 5,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

