Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 28.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 41.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 32,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hess from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.92.

Hess Stock Performance

Hess stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $131.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

