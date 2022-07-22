Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) CFO Mark Irion Purchases 218 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) CFO Mark Irion purchased 218 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,479.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

HRI stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.64. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.43 and a 52-week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.11 million. Herc had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Herc’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Herc by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,365,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,232,000 after buying an additional 46,992 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Herc by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,327,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,994,000 after buying an additional 227,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Herc by 31.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 642,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,425,000 after buying an additional 153,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Herc by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Herc from $161.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

