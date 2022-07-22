Head-To-Head Comparison: Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) & China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO)

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) and China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.3% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Utz Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of China Marine Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Utz Brands and China Marine Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands 2.04% 5.20% 2.84% China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands $1.18 billion 1.92 $20.56 million $0.29 55.83 China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Utz Brands and China Marine Food Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Utz Brands has higher revenue and earnings than China Marine Food Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Utz Brands and China Marine Food Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 4 2 0 2.33 China Marine Food Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Utz Brands currently has a consensus target price of $18.42, suggesting a potential upside of 13.75%. Given Utz Brands’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than China Marine Food Group.

Volatility and Risk

Utz Brands has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Marine Food Group has a beta of -39.89, suggesting that its stock price is 4,089% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Utz Brands beats China Marine Food Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc. operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names. The company distributes its products to grocery, mass, club, convenience, drug, and other retailers though direct shipments, distributors, and direct store delivery routes. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

About China Marine Food Group

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products. China Marine Food Group Limited sells its dried and flavored seafood-based snack foods under the Mingxiang brand; and algae-based beverage products under the Hi-Power brand. The company also sells fresh and frozen marine catch, including Squid (Loligo bleekeri) and horse mackerel. China Marine Food Group Limited is based in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

